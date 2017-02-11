Ze stoków na rozkładówkę "Playboya". Narciarka alpejska Christina Geiger pozowała nago

Za wyjątkiem złotego medalu mistrzostw świata juniorów, kariera Christiny Geiger nie obfituje w sportowe sukcesy. Dlatego Niemka postanowiła dać o sobie w inny sposób...
Christina Geiger

Niemka tylko raz stanęła na podium pucharu świata w narciarstwie alpejskim zajmując trzecie miejsce w slalomie w Semmering pod koniec grudnia 2010 roku.

