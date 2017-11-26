Dziś Adam "Nergal" Darski ma lat 40 i wspomina, że zdjęcie zrobiono tuż po zdaniu przez niego egzaminu na prawo jazdy.

Wsiadłem w pociąg z Gdańska do Ciechanowa. To był miły, ciepły i słoneczny dzień. Byłem w drodze na festiwal S'thrash'ydłoi i to był rok 1994 - napisał Nergal.

Dodał m.in., że Behemot nagrywał w tym czasie płytę "And the forests dream eternally".