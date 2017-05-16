Monica Bellucci w olśniewającej blond sesji. 52- letnia aktorka wciąż zachwyca [ZDJĘCIA]

| Aktualizacja:
Piękna włoska aktorka zachwyciła swoich fanów zdjęciami z ostatniej sesji dla magazynu "Madame Figaro". Już w środę Monicę Bellucci będzie można zobaczyć w roli prowadzącej festiwal filmowy w Cannes.
5
Instagram(1/12)MINIATURY
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci
  • Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci

Autorką zdjęć do sesji, w której piękna Monica występuje w blond peruce, jest Ellen von Unwerth.

Źródło: Instagram
Tagi: figura, biust, piersi, festiwal, Cannes, blond, fryzura, aktorka, Monica Bellucci
Uwaga, Twój komentarz może pojawić się z opóźnieniem do 10 minut. Zanim dodasz komentarz - zapoznaj się z zasadami komentowania artykułów.
Pokaż wszystkie komentarze

Polecamy

Mercedes C 63 AMG Coupe
14
6

Światowy koncern otworzył w Polsce nową fabrykę. Szuka ludzi do pracy i nie jest to Mercedes

IFA Powertrain Polska otworzyła w Zimnej Wódce nowy zakład. W fabryce mają być produkowane półosie w szczególności dla samochodów Mercedes Benz klasy C, E i S....
HUE+
1

Ożyw swój komputer. NZXT HUE+ zamieni peceta w prawdziwą dyskotekę

Dla coraz większej liczby użytkowników komputerów coraz bardziej liczy się wygląd peceta. Nic więc dziwnego, że na rynek trafiają coraz bardziej wymyślne...
Prawo jazdy
32
630

Kierowcy będą zdawać egzamin z teorii co roku? Ministerstwo pracuje nad reformą

"Egzamin teoretyczny co rok i to dla kierowców, którzy już mają prawo jazdy" - gruchnęła w mediach sensacyjna informacja. Jak Ministerstwo Infrastruktury i...